https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/environment/hurricane-delta-leaves-over-half-million-homes-without-power-quickly?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Hurricane Delta slammed into the already beleaguered Louisiana coast as a Category 2 storm, leaving nearly 600,000 homes without power Saturday before quickly degrading as it moved inland.

The storm quickly downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday morning after striking the same region hit by Hurricane Laura just six weeks earlier.

Currently, over 595,000 homes are without power in Louisiana, according to poweroutage.us.

The National Hurricane Center’s most recent update puts the tropical storm about 45 miles east of Monroe, Louisiana, with heavy rains and winds. Mississippi and Tennessee will see storm effects throughout the weekend as it continues inland toward Virginia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

