(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) Researchers in Israel have discovered that coronavirus attacks the reproductive system in men and may have long-term detrimental effects.

The team, headed by doctors at Sheba Medical Center, examined the long-term symptoms experienced by men infected with coronavirus and published their initial findings in the medical journal Fertility and Sterility.

The study found that 19% of the male participants surveyed about symptoms they experienced reported feeling “discomfort in the testicles” when they were sick with coronavirus.

