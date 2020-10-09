https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/09/it-is-so-on-steve-schmidt-tries-firing-back-at-jonah-goldberg-in-vicious-back-and-forth-and-omg-theres-not-enough-popcorn/

As Twitchy readers know, Jonah Goldberg lit The Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt UP for trashing Noah Rothman and Matt Lewis. Seems Steve saw the tweet and got his panties all sorts of bunched up because this thread at Jonah is … well, pretty nasty.

*blinks*

What?

Steve tried to get a job with the Trump campaign.

Trump said no.

Just a reminder …

The Lincoln Project is in the fight to line its pockets with dollars from morons who buy into any and all anti-Trump propaganda.

He’s so mad.

The irony in this tweet is off the charts.

Just sayin’.

You know, the guy Steve wanted to work for who turned him down.

Funny shiznit, right?

Jonah wrote his own thread:

Oh snap.

Seriously.

***

Related:

Nancy Pelosi all but admits they’re setting the stage to remove Biden for Kamala Harris with 25th amendment legislation (watch)

What an INSANELY stupid idea –> Yelp goes WOKE, creates alert system so users can accuse businesses of ‘racist conduct’

Narrative BUSTED! Video proves 1 of the ringleaders arrested in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is anti-Trump (watch)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...