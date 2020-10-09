https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-continues-smear-trump-trump-hating-anarchist-arrested-alleged-kidnapping-plot-gretchen-whitmer/

Brandon Caserta

The FBI announced on Thursday during a press conference that it thwarted a plot by a so-called “right-wing militia” to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

Early Thursday morning, federal agencies raided a house in Hartland, Michigan and arrested six men: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.

Whitmer immediately blamed the plot on President Trump telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

“Hate groups heard the president’s words as a rallying cry, as a call to action,” Whitmer said blaming white supremacists.

But it turns out Brandon Caserta, one of anarchists who was arrested for plotting to kidnap Whitmer, actually hates President Trump and is on video calling Trump a “tyrant.”

“Trump is not your friend dude,” Caserta said.

He says Trump is “a tyrant” and calls President Trump an “enemy.”

WATCH:

Via Robby Starbuck–

Wow! This is big. Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, hated President Trump too! “Trump is not your friend dude” He says Trump is “a tyrant” & calls President Trump an “enemy”. pic.twitter.com/T5paEeTkiJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

By Thursday afternoon Joe Biden was blaming President Trump for the anarchist’s plot to kidnap the Michigan Governor.

And last night Joe Biden continued the smear.

China Joe tweeted out the same Trump smear on the Whitmer Trump-hating anarchist.

When Governor Whitmer worked to protect her state from a deadly pandemic, President Trump issued a call to “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” That call was heard. He’s giving oxygen to the bigotry and hate we see on the march in our country — and we have to stop it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 9, 2020

Joe Biden doesn’t care about the truth.

Anything to smear Donald Trump.

