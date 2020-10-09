https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-bidens-handlers-shoo-away-reporters-biden-finishes-las-vegas-speech-panders-latinos-takes-knee-video/

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Nevada for a campaign stop.

Biden took in Mariachi music before he delivered remarks in East Las Vegas.

77-year-old Joe Biden pandered to the Latino community and creeped on a young boy with a lasso.

The entire event was cringe.

“My grandpop was not Hispanic. He was an Irishman. And every time I’d walk out his door up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, he’d say, ‘Joey, keep the faith.’ Know what my grandmom when she was alive would yell? ‘No, Joey. Spread it.’” Biden said leaning forward like a creep before turning his attention toward the boy with the lasso.

WATCH:

Joe Biden speaks to Latino voters in Las Vegas: “My grandpop was not Hispanic. He was an Irishman. And every time I’d walk out his door up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, he’d say, ‘Joey, keep the faith.’ Know what my grandmom when she was alive would yell? ‘No, Joey. Spread it.’” pic.twitter.com/LSccrKHRBg — The Hill (@thehill) October 9, 2020

At one point, Biden told people standing in social distancing circles to sit down, but they had no chairs.

Awkward.

After Biden was finished with his 8-minute speech, he walked over to the Mariachi band a took a knee.

Biden’s handlers were heard shooing away reporters. As usual, Biden didn’t answer any questions.

“Okay press, we’re gonna go back the way we came! Press!” a staffer is heard shouting at reporters.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

