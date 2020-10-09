https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/just-president-trump-hold-first-rally-since-china-coronavirus-hospitalization-florida-monday-night/

The President’s physician Dr. Sean Conley yesterday cleared Trump for public engagements starting Saturday.

“Since returning home, his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness. Overall he’s responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects. Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting. I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time,” Dr. Conley wrote.

A Thursday evening update from President @realDonaldTrump’s physician: pic.twitter.com/vVxCYq9jwr — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 8, 2020

President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center earlier this week after spending a long weekend there being treated for Covid.

The President praised the medical team at Walter Reed for treating him after his Covid diagnosis and said after taking Regeneron, he immediately felt better.

President Trump said in a video message that he can’t wait to hit the campaign trail and get back to work for the American people.

This evening President Trump announced he will be holding a small get together at the White House tomorrow and will hold his first rally outside of Orlando, Florida on Monday night.

CBS Miami is reporting:

The Trump campaign announced Friday that the president will be holding a rally in Sanford, Florida on Monday. President Trump plans to address an outdoor crowd from the South Lawn balcony of the White House on Saturday, just over one week after he disclosed his COVID-19 diagnosis, Since returning to the White House on Monday evening from getting treatment for the coronavirus at Walter Reed Medical Center, Trump has not been seen in public.

The Florida rally will be huge!

