Well, Keith Olbermann is as unhinged as we remember him. . .

Here he is starring on his own YouTube channel saying people like Judge Amy Coney Barrett “must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society”:

Remove ACB fr society. @KeithOlberman in YouTube rant: “Trump can be and must be expunged….His enablers…the Mike Lee’s, the William Barr’s and the Sean Hannity’s and the Mike Pence’s…and the Amy Coney Barrett’s must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society” pic.twitter.com/jC0AgOhAMU — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 9, 2020

On what charge should Judge Barret be prosecuted, Keith?

People bag on Alex Jones all the time for being a conspiracy nut — but here is Keith Olbermann calling for Amy Coney Barrett (among others) to be … prosecuted and removed from society https://t.co/GdtpP3OPmA — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) October 9, 2020

Seek help:

Uh Keith Olbermann just suggested Amy Coney Barrett must be “prosecuted, convicted, and removed from society.” He hasn’t really shared what her crime is.. but Keith is not well. https://t.co/2lXChMMe6g — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 9, 2020

