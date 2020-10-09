https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/keith-olbermann-trump-supporters-must-prosecuted-convicted-removed-society/

At least he’s not calling for mass executions–yet. But former ESPN host Keith Olbermann ran right up to the line in a revolutionary-style anti-Trump rant on his YouTube channel Thursday calling for the prosecution, conviction and removal from society of President Trump, his supporters and conservatives including Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Olbermann announced on Tuesday he was leaving ESPN to be able to do political commentary as the election nears.

1/6 – THE PROVERBIAL PERSONAL NEWS: I want to thank my friends at ESPN – particularly Norby Williamson and Jimmy Pitaro – for releasing me a little early from my contract so I can resume my political commentaries (which I’ll detail in a moment). — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 6, 2020

Olbermann’s new YouTube program is called “The Worst Person in the World”, the title of a popular segment on his old MSNBC show.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: Video of Joe Biden Calling for a Muslim Jihad Was Created, Translated, Promoted and Endorsed By the US Government

Olbermann: “Trump can be and must be expunged. The hate he has triggered, the Pandora’s Box he has opened, they will not be so easily destroyed. So, let us brace ourselves. The task is two-fold. The terrorist Trump must be defeated, must be destroyed, must be devoured at the ballot box. And then he and his enablers and his supporters and his collaborators and the Mike Lees and the William Barrs and the Sean Hannitys and the Mike Pences and the Rudy Giulianis and the Kyle Rittenhouses and the Amy Coney Barretts must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society while we try to rebuild it, and to rebuild the world Trump has nearly destroyed by turning it over to a virus. “Remember it. Even as we dream of a return to reality and safety and the country for which our forefathers died, that the fight is not just to win an election, but to win it by enough to chase, at least for a moment, Trump and the ‘MAGATS’ off the stage. And then try to clean up what they left. Remember it. Even though to remember it, means remembering that the fight does not end November 3rd, but in many ways will only begin that day.”

Transcribed by TGP.

Video clip posted by the Media Research Center’s Brent Baker:

Remove ACB fr society. @KeithOlberman in YouTube rant: “Trump can be and must be expunged….His enablers…the Mike Lee’s, the William Barr’s and the Sean Hannity’s and the Mike Pence’s…and the Amy Coney Barrett’s must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society” pic.twitter.com/jC0AgOhAMU — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 9, 2020

Complete Olbermann video:

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

