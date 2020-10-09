https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/kyle-rittenhouse-extradition-dangerous-due-political-climate-lawyers/

(ABC NEWS) Defense attorneys for alleged killer Kyle Rittenhouse argued on Friday that it would be dangerous to extradite the 17-year-old teenager, citing fears of retaliation and a divided political climate.

Rittenhouse, an alleged white supremacist accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the wake of an officer-involved shooting, appeared via Zoom for an Illinois hearing where his attorney contested the teen’s extradition to Wisconsin to face homicide and other charges in connection with the August shootings.

The hearing, which lasted about five minutes, ended Friday morning without a decision and it’s unclear when the judge will issue a ruling. The judge gave state prosecutors seven days to respond to the motion and scheduled an in-person hearing for Oct. 30.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

