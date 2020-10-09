https://www.theblaze.com/news/gallup-poll-trump-biden-obama

A majority of Americans say they are better off under President Donald Trump than they were four years ago, according to a new Gallup poll. The Gallup survey found that voters were more satisfied during President Trump’s four-year term than the first terms of former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, new polling data has revealed.

Gallup’s Sept. 14-28 poll found that 56% of U.S. registered voters believe they are better off now under President Trump compared to four years ago.

President Trump celebrated the news on Twitter: “The Gallup Poll has just come out with the incredible finding that 56% of you say that you are better off today, during a pandemic, than you were four years ago (OBiden). Highest number on record! Pretty amazing!”

Trump is the only president in 36 years of Gallup polls to have a majority of respondents say they are better off now than they were four years ago.

In 2012, when then-President Obama was seeking reelection, the same question was asked by Gallup, and 45% said they were better off than they were four years earlier.

In 2004, when then-President George W. Bush was up for reelection, 47% said they were in a better place than four years prior.

President George H.W. Bush was seeking reelection in 1992, and he scored a lowly 38% on the same question.

In 1984, 44% of voters said they were happier under then-President Ronald Reagan’s first term.

Gallup does not have polling for 1996, when Bill Clinton was president.

Gallup started asking registered voters in 1984: “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” The question is based on a famous quote by former President Ronald Reagan.

During the 1980 presidential campaign, then-Republican nominee Reagan asked the audience that same question during his one and only presidential debate against then-Democratic President Jimmy Carter.

In a “60 Minutes” interview from 2014, President Obama used Reagan’s memorable question, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?”

[embedded content]

Reagan 1980 Are you better off than you were four years ago?



www.youtube.com



In Gallup’s poll of a random sample of 905 registered voters, they were asked their opinions about President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The poll found that 49% of registered voters agree with President Trump “on the issues,” compared to 46% who aligned with former Vice President Biden.

However, 49% of voters said Biden has “the personality and leadership qualities that a president should have,” versus 44% who viewed Trump as presidential.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

