Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Friday that it’s “unlikely” that Congress will pass a coronavirus relief package before the upcoming election, CNBC reports.

McConnell told reporters while in his home state of Kentucky that “the situation’s kind of murky,” and both sides are trying to “elbow for political advantage,” during the election cycle.

“I’d like to see us rise above that like we did back in March and April, but I think that’s unlikely in the next three weeks,” the senator said.

A source close to Senate leaders told Axios: “You’re never going to get a deal out of [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi that Republicans can support. So do you really want to divide your party within days of an election?”

They added, “This entire exercise from Pelosi is basically trying to jam up the Senate in the midst of a Supreme Court confirmation. They know that from a procedural standpoint McConnell can drive this train to conclusion, so what they’re trying do is throw as many roadblocks in the way as possible — and the best way to do that is get the president focused on some extraneous issue.”

