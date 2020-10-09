http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/srnlj0aSi2w/

North Carolina Senate Democrat candidate Cal Cunningham dodged questions four separate times during a press conference on Friday, when asked if he had affairs with any women other than the one he has acknowledged.

Reporters asked Cunningham four times if there were any other women he had an affair with after the Associated Press confirmed that he had an affair with Arlene Guzman Todd, a California public relations strategist.

The press call was billed as an event to “hold Sen. [Thom] Tillis Accountable for Failure to Pass Further COVID-19 Relief.” The event also planned to slam Tillis for working to confirm Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

However, the event largely focused on whether Cunningham had affairs with women other than Guzman Todd.

Cunningham dodged questions from four separate reporters by focusing on Tillis’ record.

When asked a fourth time, he finally said, “I’ve taken responsibility for the hurt I’ve caused in my personal life. I’ve said what I’m going to say about it. I’ve answered the question.”

Cunningham added that he has accepted responsibility for his actions, although he has not fully answered questions regarding his affair. He said, “I have taken responsibility for the hurt that I have caused in my personal life. I’ve apologized for it and I know this campaign, our campaign, is about things that are much bigger or more important than just me.”

The Tillis campaign has released ads slamming Cunningham’s hypocrisy and refusal to address questions about his affair with the voters.

As the Cunningham campaign continues to grapple with the fallout of his extramarital affair, the North Carolina Democrat has tried to refocus the pivotal Senate race on Tillis’s alleged failures.

“I believe, and this campaign knows, that if I continue to hold Thom Tillis accountable for his failures, as we have, and I continue to focus on the issues of the lives of the people in this state, we will win this election,” Cunningham said during the press conference.

