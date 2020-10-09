https://www.theblaze.com/news/mike-pompeo-hillary-emails-election

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he would be releasing more of Hillary Clinton’s emails after the president publicly criticized him about the subject on Fox News.

Pompeo made the comments to Dana Perino of Fox News on Friday after the “Daily Briefing” host played for him criticism from the president about the lack of released documents.

“They’re in the State Department, but Mike Pompeo has been unable to get them out. Which is very sad. Actually I’m not happy about him for that reason,” said Trump in the recording.

“He was unable to get them out, and I don’t know why, you’re running the State Department, you get them out, forget about the fact that they were classified! Let’s go! Maybe Mike Pompeo finally finds them, OK?” he added.

Perino also played video from Trump criticizing Pompeo during a radio interview with Rush Limbaugh.

“She deleted 33,000 emails, she should be in jail for that,” said Trump. “I don’t even care if they’re very highly confidential emails, I don’t care what.”

“So what is the state of this investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails at the State Department?” asked Perino.

“We got the emails, we’re getting them out, we’re getting all this information out so the American people can see it” said Pompeo.

“You’ll remember there was classified information on a private server, it should have never been there. Hillary Clinton should have never have done that. It was unacceptable behavior, it’s not the kind of thing that leaders do,” he added.

“They don’t put that kind of information out and you can see, whether it’s Russia, or China, or Iran, or the North Koreans who want to get their hands on this kind of information, classified information needs to stay in the right places,” he continued. “Secretary Clinton, when she was here at the State Department, did not do that.”

Perino pointed out that the president could declassify the information himself and release it, and Pompeo agreed. He also said that the president would never release information that would put any intelligence sources in harm’s way.

When asked if that information would come out before the election, he responded, “doing it as fast as we can, I certainly, I certainly think there’ll be more to see before the election.”

