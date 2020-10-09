https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/fraud-new-hampshire-voters-receive-fake-ballots-mail-personal-note-republican-attorney-general-issues-warning/

New Hampshire voters are receiving fake ballots in the mail with personal notes attached.

The letter encourages New Hampshire voters to turn in the bogus document.

From a TGP reader in New Hampshire:

I just thought I would let my favorite news people know New Hampshire residents are receiving unrequested absentee ballots with a handwritten note in the mail. The NH attorney general did put a Facebook post about it up saying they are fake. Thank you,

Y. A.

Republican New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald released this statement on Friday.

Voter Alert: Unidentified Mailers Containing Absentee Ballot Application Forms

Concord, NH – Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald issues the following alert to New Hampshire voters. The Attorney General’s Office has been notified that some New Hampshire residents have received unidentified mailers containing an absentee ballot application form with an allegedly hand written note. The message on the note states, “You are needed please fill this out and mail it in.” The mailer also contains a return envelope with the recipient’s town or city clerk in the address block. An example of this unidentified mailer is attached. State law requires that a mailing such as this contain the identity of the entity mailing and distributing the form. No such identification accompanies the attached mailer. The Attorney General’s Office has received inquiries from election officials and voters regarding this mailer. Voters should be aware that these unidentified mailers have not been sent by New Hampshire town or city clerks. These unidentified mailers have not been sent by any State agency. Voters receiving this unidentified mailer who have already requested and/or submitted an absentee ballot need not complete another absentee ballot application form. Voters can check the status of their absentee ballot here: https://app.sos.nh.gov/Public/AbsenteeBallot.aspx. Voters can find the contact information for their local town or city clerk here: https://app.sos.nh.gov/Public/Reports.aspx. Information about absentee ballots can be found here: https://sos.nh.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballots/. Voters are reminded that the Attorney General’s Office and Secretary of State’s Office are the official resources available to all New Hampshire voters and election officials for guidance and assistance regarding election related issues or concerns ahead of the General Election on November 3, 2020. Voters with questions or concerns are urged to contact the Attorney General’s Election hotline: 1-866-868-3703 (1-866-VOTER03). In the event a caller receives voicemail, the caller should leave a message. Attorneys in the office will address each message received. Inquiries and complaints may also be submitted via email at [email protected] Example of Unidentified Mailer Portable Document Format Symbol

