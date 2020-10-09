https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/good-news-49-americans-say-neighbors-voting-trump/

On Thursday President Trump told Sean Hannity that polling numbers from Ohio and Iowa show a strong Trump lead. The president is pulling ads out of the states and is not planning any rallies in the two battleground states.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Samantha Zager added, “President Trump and his campaign are extremely confident about our chances in these states. We have been talking directly with voters for years via multiple avenues about the success of President Trump’s America First agenda. Unlike Joe Biden, campaign ads aren’t the only way we know how to campaign.”

This is a huge tell!

And now a new poll by FOX News reveals 49% of voters admit their neighbors are voting for President Trump!

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

[embedded content]

