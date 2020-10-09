https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/09/nancy-pelosi-all-but-admits-theyre-setting-the-stage-to-remove-biden-for-kamala-harris-with-25th-amendment-legislation-watch/

Democrats must really think people are dumb.

Or at least their base.

They’re pushing legislation to form a panel of experts to keep track of a president’s mental and or physical ability to do his or her job. Now, you’d think this is about Trump BUT Nancy Pelosi said upfront this is NOT about him.

And then she got all big and bad about how the voters were taking care of him.

So then why do this?

Is this 25th amendment stuff really about Trump or the Democrats moving quickly to get Kamala in the Oval Office? — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 9, 2020

Thinking the second.

Watch.

The latter https://t.co/HsicS9ir14 — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) October 9, 2020

Did Nancy mean to say the quiet part about Biden out loud?

Y’all, pay attention. They’re not going to 25th Amendment Trump. They’re getting ready for President Kamala. You need to think long & hard about whether or not she’s an improvement on Trump, because she is what you will get, & likely sooner than you think. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) October 9, 2020

Exactly.

And keep in mind, Kamala Harris was SO unpopular she couldn’t even win her own primary. But Democrats are desperate to be the first party to ‘put a woman in the White House,’ and would clearly do anything it takes to make that happen.

Even if that means trotting an old man with cognitive issues out in an embarrassingly ridiculous campaign.

Vote accordingly.

