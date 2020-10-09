https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/nobel-prize-winner-another-universe-existed/

(LONDON INDEPENDENT) There was an earlier universe before the Big Bang, and evidence for its existence can still be observed in black holes, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist has said.

Sir Roger Penrose made the claim after recently winning the award for breakthroughs in Einstein’s general theory of relativity and proof of the existence of black holes.

Sir Roger argues that the existence of unexplained spots of electromagnetic radiation in the sky – known as ‘Hawking Points’ – are remnants of a previous universe.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

