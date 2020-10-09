https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/not-making-headlines-president-trump-better-battleground-polls-biden-hillary/

Well this is making headlines.

President Trump is doing better in battleground states in 2020 against China Joe than he did in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.

And that is despite of the massive silent Trump voters.

After four years of name-calling, thuggery and street riots, Trump voters have much greater incentive to shy from pollsters this year than in 2016.

Interesting Trump is actually running slightly ahead of where he was in the RCP Battleground Average in 2016 at this point pic.twitter.com/PZDiVMPvoe — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 9, 2020

