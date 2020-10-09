https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/omg-no-one-showing-biden-harris-events-no-one-watching-online-biden-harris-3-president-trumps-online-viewership/

(Above in August 2016 we predicted based on online analysis that candidate Trump was looking at a landslide victory – He eventually won 306 – 232 in the electoral college.)

The 2020 campaign is shaping up to become one of the most lopsided elections in history.

The media wants us to believe Biden is ahead in the polls but the President Trump is crushing Biden in events and viewership, in person and online.

The Democrats and their media continue to force their garbage polls down Americans’ throats. But the reason we know their polls are garbage is by looking at the data.

CNN came out with a recent poll showing Joe Biden ahead of President Trump by double digits. But this makes no sense. Democrats and their media are telling us to trust them and not our own two eyes. No thank you!



CNN and other fake news outlets are now pushing fake polls.

BREAKING: New CNN poll has Biden leading Trump by 16 points nationally pic.twitter.com/6l3mZmDi1J — Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) October 6, 2020

Yesterday we reported ample evidence that President Trump is way ahead of former Obama Vice President Joe Biden.



We also have been keeping a ‘rally tally’ which shows President Trump is crushing – JUST CRUSHING – Biden in supporters attendance at his campaign events.

Since Labor Day the President has entertained more than 250,000 supporters at his events compared to Biden with a little over 300 supporters at his events.

And this is despite President Trump’s recent illness!

But some may argue that Democrats have pathetic numbers of in-person attendance at Biden events because Democrats don’t want to leave their homes due to being ‘dominated’ by the fear of the China coronavirus.

Today we have evidence that proves this is false.

The Biden campaign has no energy period. No one is showing up for their events and no one is viewing their events online as well.

The Biden-Harris campaign is pathetic! There is NO EXCITEMENT for China Joe.

Looking at each campaign’s most recent event and viewership online, provides us another measurement for how well the Trump and Biden campaigns are doing.

President Trump’s last campaign event was in freezing cold Duluth, Minnesota on September 30. He had a massive crowd but he had an even bigger online presence. Bloomberg reported 779,000 viewers of the event on their site:

FOX News reported 1.1 million viewers:

Right Side Broadcasting reported 175,000 online watching the event on two different streams:

At Biden’s event yesterday in Phoenix with his VP candidate Harris the Biden camp showed about 8 participants inside the event.

We are not sure if these people were press or not. Online they did better.

FOX Business reported 16,000 viewers online viewing the event:

The Biden site showed 19,000 viewers of the 30 minute event:

PBS showed 34,000 viewers:

In total here’s the comparison of the online views for each party’s most recent events:

President Trump had nearly 2.5 million views. China Joe had 77,500 views. China Joe could only muster 3% of the views online compared to that of President Trump.

The Biden campaign is in serious, serious trouble.

They have no game and only 3 or so weeks to go. They only have their media and their lies.

