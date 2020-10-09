http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hfCZdRS1L-k/

Pearl Jam musicians, including frontman Eddie Vedder, teamed up with the Biden-Harris campaign on Thursday to push voter participation and vote by mail, all in a bid to propel Joe Biden into the White House. During the virtual event, the anti-Trump Vedder weighed in on the likelihood of mass voter fraud, saying that chances were “miniscule.”

The campaign event featured four of the five members of Pearl Jam, who joined Joe Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and Kamala Harris’ husband, the power attorney Douglas Emhoff. “Tell your friends and neighbors to make a plan to vote. This election isn’t in Donald Trump’s hands, no matter what he says. It’s in our hands,” Emhoff said, according to a report from Variety.

“We the voters determine who the next president is — not him. When you vote, things change. If you aren’t happy with the way things are right now, go vote.”

Eddie Vedder reportedly said that the members of Pearl Jam have been voting absentee for 25 years. The rocker also downplayed potential fraud linked to vote by mail. “The amount of voter fraud has been minuscule. It has been a little scary to see how [Donald Trump] is trying to create an issue before we even have an issue,” he said.

Dr. Jill Biden concluded the virtual event with a call for unity.

“We have to believe that our communities are stronger than the challenges we face. We have to believe that our votes matter, because they do. We will build a better nation, because we’re going to do this together,” she reportedly said.

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder is an outspoken anti-Trump activist, incorporating anti-Trump sentiment in the group’s recent works, including the recent album Gigaton. In the track “Quick Escape,” he dreams of trekking around the world to “find a place Trump hadn’t fucked up yet.”

In 2018, a Pearl Jam poster for a get-out-the-vote concert promoting Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) featured a dead President Donald Trump and an American bald eagle eating the remains of his corpse.

