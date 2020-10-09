https://hannity.com/media-room/pelosi-goes-coup-coup-admin-says-crazy-nancy-should-be-removed-with-25th-amendment/

PELOSI’S NEW PLAN? Trump Says Pelosi ‘Looking at 25th Amendment’ to Replace Biden with Harris

posted by Hannity Staff – 4 hours ago

President Trump weighed-in Friday on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s latest push to install a Congressional panel to judge whether a president has the “capacity” to execute the office; saying it’s her latest plot to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris should he win this November.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is looking at the 25th Amendment in order to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris. The Dems want that to happen fast because Sleepy Joe is out of it!!!” posted Trump on Twitter.

Pelosi unveiled her party’s plan Friday to create a Congressional Commission that can evaluate the President of the United States’ “capacity” to remain in office should they fall ill either physically or mentally.

“This is not about President Trump; he will face the judgment of the voters,” Pelosi told reporters Friday. “But he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents.”

“Look, that’s absurd. Absolutely absurd,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “Again, right here in this last three weeks before the election, I think those kinds of wild comments should be largely discounted.”

