PELOSI’S NEW PLAN? Trump Says Pelosi ‘Looking at 25th Amendment’ to Replace Biden with Harris
posted by Hannity Staff – 4 hours ago
President Trump weighed-in Friday on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s latest push to install a Congressional panel to judge whether a president has the “capacity” to execute the office; saying it’s her latest plot to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris should he win this November.
“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is looking at the 25th Amendment in order to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris. The Dems want that to happen fast because Sleepy Joe is out of it!!!” posted Trump on Twitter.
Crazy Nancy Pelosi is looking at the 25th Amendment in order to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris. The Dems want that to happen fast because Sleepy Joe is out of it!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020
Pelosi unveiled her party’s plan Friday to create a Congressional Commission that can evaluate the President of the United States’ “capacity” to remain in office should they fall ill either physically or mentally.
“This is not about President Trump; he will face the judgment of the voters,” Pelosi told reporters Friday. “But he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents.”
“Look, that’s absurd. Absolutely absurd,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “Again, right here in this last three weeks before the election, I think those kinds of wild comments should be largely discounted.”
Watch Pelosi’s press conference above.
Read the full report at The Hill.
PELOSI’S NEXT PLOT: Nancy Says ‘Come Back Tomorrow, We’re Going to be Talking About 25th Amendment’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago
Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday she has plans to discuss the 25th Amendment later in the week; suggesting Democrats may use the Constitutional procedure to somehow remove Trump from power.
“Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment. But not to take attention away from the subject we have now,” said Pelosi.
“I’m not talking about it today except to tell you, if you want to talk about that, we’ll see you tomorrow,” she said. “But you take me back to my point, Mr. President, when was the last time you had a negative test before you tested positive? Why is the White House not telling the country that important fact about how this made a hotspot of the White House?”
Watch Pelosi’s comments above.