https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Pelosi-Trump-coronavirus-relief-package/2020/10/09/id/991171

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response in a scathing letter on Friday, The Hill reports.

Pelosi wrote that Trump “does not have the capacity, leadership or plan for testing, tracing, and isolation that is needed” to handle the pandemic.

“Instead, Trump’s delay, denial, distortion of reality and disdain for science has exacted a deadly and preventable human toll,” she added in her dear colleague letter.

She then blasted Trump for ending coronavirus relief negotiations until after the presidential election.

“This week, when President Trump walked away from the coronavirus relief negotiations, he walked away from a strategic plan to crush the virus – showcasing his deadly contempt for science, for governance and for the health and lives of the American people,” Pelosi wrote.

Pelosi was going back and forth with Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin on the next stimulus package. On Wednesday, the two were discussing a relief package targeted at the airline industry, but the deal did not come to fruition. Pelosi pushed for a larger package over a stand-alone bill.

On Thursday, Trump said he was working on a “bigger deal.” According to The Hill, it is unclear if any negotiation talks have resumed regarding a larger stimulus package.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

