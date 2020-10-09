http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2PN_65v52TY/

On Thursday’s edition of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that she wants to provide assistance to airline workers, but “we cannot do that and then lose all leverage to do everything else that we have to do in the bill, which is to crush the virus, honor our heroes, put money in the pockets of the American people.”

Pelosi said, “On the subject of the airlines, I have made the case to my colleagues that this is a special case. Because in order for airline employees to return to the workforce, there are national security concerns. There are concerns about certification and all the rest of that, not just somebody leaving a job and coming back to a job, but having to requalify. … So, I do think that we should pay special attention to that. But they — we cannot do that and then lose all leverage to do everything else that we have to do in the bill, which is to crush the virus, honor our heroes, put money in the pockets of the American people.”

