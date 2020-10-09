https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/job-security-sick-covid-19-pandemic/2020/10/09/id/991168

More than a quarter of registered voters said in a new survey they know someone who has gone to work sick because they were afraid of not getting paid or losing their job.

Axios published the results of a survey from the Paid Leave for All campaign, which found:

26% of registered voters said they know someone who has gone to work sick for the abovementioned reasons.

Party-wise, that breaks down to 32% of Democrats, 22% of independents, and 21% of Republicans.

Race-wise, 36% of Hispanics, 30% of Blacks, and 24% of whites said the same.

69% of low-income workers were found not to have paid sick leave, compared to 6% of the highest-income workers.

People who work part-time were much more likely not to have paid sick leave.

The findings are notable as the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus crisis. Wearing masks and social distancing have become the norm, but workers who must go to the office are urged to stay home if they are sick.

The survey was conducted from Sept. 10-14 among 1,007 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

