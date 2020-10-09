https://www.theepochtimes.com/pompeo-says-state-department-will-release-clinton-emails-likely-before-election_3533409.html

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the State Department will release Hillary Clinton’s emails and hinted that the disclosure may come before Election Day.

“We’ve got the emails, we’re getting them out,” Pompeo told Fox News on Oct. 9. “We’re doing it as fast as we can. I certainly think there’ll be more to see before the election.”

“We’re going to get all this information out so the American people can see it. You’ll remember there was classified information on a private server, should have never been there, Hillary Clinton should never have done that, that was unacceptable behavior,” Pompeo added.

Clinton’s use of an unauthorized private email server to conduct government business during her tenure as the secretary of state became a major issue in the 2016 election. Then-FBI Director James Comey exonerated Clinton of any wrongdoing in July 2016 after a yearlong inquiry which focused on whether she mishandled classified information.

Comey then publicly announced the reopening of the investigation after the FBI field office in New York discovered Clinton emails on the laptop of Anthony Weiner, the former husband of Huma Abedin, Clinton’s right hand. Investigators working at the Crimes Against Children unit found hundreds of thousands of Clinton emails while examining Weiner’s laptop as part of an investigation into his explicit exchanges with a minor girl. Days later, Comey announced that the FBI had reviewed the emails, found no new evidence, and again closed the case.

FBI Director James Comey before House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 7, 2016. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The declassification follows recent criticism from President Donald Trump aimed directly at Pompeo. Trump had for years lambasted Clinton for deleting thousands of emails which were under a preservation order. An IT contractor working for Clinton at one point deleted thousands of the emails despite knowing that the records were under a Congressional subpoena. The contractor and several of Clinton’s associates received immunity deals in exchange for their testimony.

“She said she had 33,000 e-mails,” Trump told Fox News on Thursday. “They’re in the State Department, but Mike Pompeo is unable to get them out, which is very sad actually. I’m not happy about him for that, that reason.”

Earlier this week, Trump said he had authorized the complete declassification of records connected to the Russia investigation and the Clinton-email probe.

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Oct. 1, 2020. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Both inquiries were tainted by the bias among key FBI officials involved, including Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. The pair expressed hatred for Trump, deference for Clinton, discussed stopping Trump from becoming president, and mentioned an insurance policy in the unlikely event he won the election.

An audit of the investigation by the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General concluded that the bias “clouded” the integrity of the probe, but found no evidence that the bias altered any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome.

Comey ultimately could not rule out that a sophisticated foreign adversary may have hacked Clinton’s email server. All but four of the emails Clinton’s lawyers handed over to Congress contained a Gmail address in the metadata—carterheavyindustries@gmail.com—which resembles the name of a Chinese company.

“You can see, whether it’s Russia or China or Iran or the North Koreans who want to get their hands on this kind of information, classified information needs to stay in the right places. Secretary Clinton, when she was here at the State Department, did not do that,” Pompeo said on Friday.

Two inspectors general investigated the Gmail matter and concluded that the “carterheavyindustries” email ended up in the metadata inadvertently due to the process Clinton’s aide used to copy the emails to a new server. There are nonetheless gaps in that theory because Clinton’s lawyers should have been able to access the emails copied using the Gmail address. Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch has since subpoenaed Google and received responsive records, none of which are yet public. The Gmail account still had hundreds of Clinton’s emails in it when the FBI discovered its existence.

