Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday his department has Hillary Clinton’s emails, and “we’re getting them out.”

“We’ll get all of this information out so the American people can see them,” Pompeo told Fox News’ Dana Perino, adding that he thinks “there will be more to see before the election.”

“You will remember there was classified information on a private server. It should never have been there. Hillary Clinton should never have done that. It is unacceptable behavior.”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ripped Pompeo for not finding Clinton’s emails from her tenure as secretary of state, which the president believes are somewhere inside the State Department.

“He’s running the State Department,” Trump said on “Fox and Friends.”

“Forget about the fact they were classified. Let’s Go. Maybe Mike Pompeo finally finds them, okay.”

Trump on Friday told radio show host Rush Limbaugh that Clinton “should be in jail” after deleting “33,000 emails.”

“I don’t even care if they are very highly confidential emails,” said Trump. “I don’t care.”

“Leaders don’t put that kind of information out,” Pompeo told Perino about Clinton. “You can see whether it’s Russia, China, Iran or the North Koreans who want to get their hands on this kind of information. Classified records need to stay in the right places. When Clinton was here at the State Department she did not do that.”

Pompeo also dismissed concerns that Clinton’s emails could contain damaging information about the United States or intelligence sources if released.

“I’ve been at this a long time with President Trump, for four years almost,” said Pompeo. “I have never seen him do anything that would put any kind of asset or any kind of one of our officers in harm’s way.”

Pompeo also commented on legislation introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would create a commission allowing Congress to oust a president from office, using the 25th Amendment.

“I felt a little bit of what she was doing looks to me like a political stunt,” he said. “Everyone knows exactly what the 25th Amendment says. More importantly, I’ve been speaking to the president a lot lately. There is nobody to think about succession. He’s doing just great.”

