https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-drops-f-bomb-limbaugh-virtual-rally-warns-iran-not-f-around-us/

President Trump dropped an ‘F-bomb’ warning on Iran while speaking with Rush Limbaugh during a ‘virtual rally’ on Limbaugh’s nationally syndicated radio show Friday. Trump’s two hour appearance was offered by Limbaugh to make up for Trump not being able to campaign the past week due to his infection with the COVID-19 China coronavirus.

Trump spoke without a break for two hours. Limbaugh had cancelled commercials for the ‘rally’ and apparently also went through the news breaks at the top and bottom of hours one and two.

One part that stood out was Trump’s blunt, profane warning to Iran, “And Iran knows that and they’ve been put on notice: If you f*** around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do, things to you that have never been done before.”

“They’ve been put on notice: If you fuck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before.” – Trump to Iran GOOD! pic.twitter.com/PgJK2uv3LQ — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 9, 2020

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: Video of Joe Biden Calling for a Muslim Jihad Was Created, Translated, Promoted and Endorsed By the US Government

Limbaugh show call screener Bo Snerdly noted the profanity and expressed hope it was bleeped before it hit the airwaves, “More radio history. The President said “If they F*** around with us,” – that was classic — i think Mike beeped it on the radio feed”

More radio history. The President said “If they F*** around with us,” – that was classic — i think Mike beeped it on the radio feed — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) October 9, 2020

One radio listener said it went out uncensored.

Not beeped on radio. We are not shrinking violets. — K Pearson (@tapatio55) October 9, 2020

Broadcasting the profanity over the public airwaves would be a violation of FCC rules, so expect complaints to be filed.

In a move that shocked Iran and the world, Trump ordered the killing of Iran’s terrorist leader Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a strike at Baghdad Airport that took place January 3rd. Previous U.S. administrations had allowed Soleimani to wage war against America troops in Iraq for over a decade out of fear of reprisal by Iran. Iran’s response to Trump last January was a weak barrage of missiles that did not kill any GIs (several suffered concussions) and resulted in an incompetent, paranoid Iran mistakenly shooting down a passenger jet over Tehran, killing 176 passengers and crew.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

