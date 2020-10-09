https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/pure-desperation-breaking-stone-cold-crazy-nancy-pelosi-announces-bs-investigation-president-trumps-mental-health-video/

Democrats are desperate.

Don’t believe the fake news polls FOR ONE SECOND!

Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an investigation into President Donald Trump’s mental and physical health on Friday — less than 4 weeks until the presidential election.

Pelosi is broadcasting the Democrat Party’s desperation!

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: Video of Joe Biden Calling for a Muslim Jihad Was Created, Translated, Promoted and Endorsed By the US Government

They know they are losing and losing bigly!

Nancy Pelosi: This is not about Pres. Trump. He will face the judgment of the voters. But he shows the need to create a process for future presidents… a president’s fitness for office must be determined by science and facts’

Trump is right.
She’s stone cold crazy.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...