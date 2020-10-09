https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Rep-Mike-Bost-coronavirus-election/2020/10/09/id/991211

Rep. Mike Bost tweeted Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The GOP lawmaker from Illinois issued a statement that he went to get a test after he experienced “a mild cough and a rapid loss of both taste and smell.” He said he never had a fever.

He announced he is postponing all public events and will host virtual events as he isolates at home. He noted that any staff who was in close contact will him will quarantine until they receive their own test results. His office is conducting contact tracing to reach out to anyone who he has met with over the past several days.

“We are taking this situation seriously and will continue to serve the people of Southern Illinois while doing our best to ensure their health and safety,” Bost said. “I will provide additional updates in the days ahead and am anxious to get back to work as soon as I make a full recovery.”

Bost is the latest lawmaker to announce he has coronavirus. On Tuesday, Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif., announced he tested positive. More than a dozen House members have also tested positive or had a presumed case of the virus, The Hill reports.

