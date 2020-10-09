http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/reYitGen1nU/

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) released a video on Friday that targeted Arizona Democrat Senate candidate Mark Kelly for lies he told during his debate against incumbent Sen. Martha McSally (R-AR).

“@CaptMarkKelly stood in front of Arizonans and repeatedly lied to them about his shady record and ties to China,” read a tweet, which included the video, from the NRSC account.

NEW VIDEO: @CaptMarkKelly stood in front of Arizonans and repeatedly lied to them about his shady record and ties to China. Luckily, we have the receipts. Watch ⬇️ #AZSen #azpolitics pic.twitter.com/W6ZFYU5Wy2 — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) October 9, 2020

An emailed press release from the NRSC stated:

Martha McSally repeatedly fact-checked Kelly, calling him out on his ties to China and stances on border patrol and fossil fuels. Kelly responded each time by saying, ‘I don’t know where Senator McSally gets this stuff from.’ The new video shows exactly where she got her facts from, providing the sources behind each of McSally’s blows to Kelly.

The video highlights Kelly’s ties to China, specifically his decision to take the Chinese Communist Party’s Young Leaders Forum banner into orbit with him at one time.

When asked during the debate to respond to McSally’s claim of his taking the banner into orbit, he said, “I don’t know what she’s talking about. I don’t know where she gets her information. Maybe she found something on the internet.”

“She DID find something on the internet – Mark Kelly, saying he took the Chinese Communist Party’s Young Leader’s Forum banner into orbit,” the video narrator stated. “Mark Kelly has repeatedly shown dangerous judgement when it comes to China.”

According to NRSC spokesperson Joanna Rodriquez, Kelly “needs to answer for the things McSally brought to light…”

“On Tuesday, Martha McSally confronted Mark Kelly with the lies he’s been telling Arizona voters,” said Rodriguez. “Kelly needs to answer for the things McSally brought to light so that Arizonans know what kind of politician he is.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

