Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani says the now-discredited Russia probe involved misdeeds “pretty close to treason,” and it is “unconscionable” that Attorney General Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham won’t finish their report or prosecute others before the Election Day.

“I know he has evidence about how, and it’s coming out. Does anybody now doubt that Hillary Clinton developed the Russian collusion plot? They’re just so biased they’ll never be able to function in life probably,” Guiliani told “The Water Cooler with David Brody,” one of Just the News new TV shows.

Giuliani expressed his disappointment on Friday saying that the announcement that the Durham report most likely won’t be released before the election is “unconscionable.”

“From the very moment the Russian plot emerged, they knew it came from Hillary Clinton. Brennan knew it, Obama knew it, and they’re sitting there watching this and they know it. It means they’re totally dishonest, dishonorable, they’re not patriots. It comes pretty close to treason,” Giuliani said Friday.

