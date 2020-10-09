https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/sc-senate-debate-canceled-changed-interviews-after-dem-candidate-demands?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A planned debate Friday night in the closely watched South Carolina Senate race was abruptly canceled and changed to an interview forum after the Democratic challenger to Sen. Lindsey Graham demanded last minute coronavirus testing for his opponent.

“This is not about testing. This is about political accountability, and the great loss tonight was a debate,” Graham said after the planned two-hour debate with Democrat Jaime Harrison in Spartanburg, S.C., was changed to two separate 25-minute interview sessions with the candidates.

Harrison defended his sudden call Thursday for Graham to submit to a coronavirus test, which the senator declined. “What we’re asking for is our senior senator to take this seriously,” Harrison said

During their interviews, the candidates talked about everything from the economy to the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, which Graham will preside over starting Monday.

“If you’re looking for somebody to support conservative judges, I’m your guy,” Graham said. “If you’re looking for somebody to reach across the aisle, I have done it.”

Harrison said he could not say whether he would support Barrett’s nomination until he got a chance to interview her on civil rights.

On health care, Harrison called for South Carolina to expand Medicaid and for the U.S. government to offer a public option to health insurance while Graham touted his new legislation to replace Obamacare with a grant block program that lets each state set up its own health care insurance system.

