In reaction to an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and overthrow the state’s government, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Friday argued President Donald Trump was an “autocrat” who is inspiring “domestic terrorism.”

Scarborough outlined his argument by noting that Vice President Mike Pence during this week’s vice presidential debate failed to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power if Trump loses his reelection bid, Trump has ordered Attorney General William Barr to arrest his 2020 opponent Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, and the president “inspired a group of terrorists” to kidnap Whitmer and overthrow the state’s government.

“That is not something that suggests the wishes of an autocratic leader — that’s just what an autocratic leader does. That’s what a tyrant does, and it’s happening here in America,” Scarborough said of Trump demanding Barr to arrest his political opponents.

“[W]e have a president who inspired a group of terrorists, domestic terrorists, to kidnap the governor of Michigan, and they believe they were, quote, ‘liberating Michigan,’ as Donald Trump instructed in a tweet earlier in the spring,” he added. “And then were going to try for her crimes against the state in Wisconsin, and that’s where we are right now with the Trump presidency.”

Scarborough advised that three things he outlined “should shock the conscience” of Trump voters and “force them to reassess” their vote.

