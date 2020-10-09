https://hannity.com/media-room/stake-your-claim-to-a-new-tesla-model-3-by-donating-to-charity/

When you enter a giveaway, your goal is winning the prize. But what if you could help people around the world at the same time?

That sounds like a good idea, so we made it happen. We are giving away a 2020 Tesla Model 3 to one lucky Hannity viewer who donates to charity. The more you donate, the better your chance of winning.

For anyone not familiar with the Model 3, this all-electric beauty offers a brilliant mix of performance and luxury. From a standing start, the 2020 model can reach 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds, with a top speed of 140 mph.

You can drive for 250 miles on a full charge, and Autopilot technology helps you navigate traffic with ease. The version we are giving away has Pearl White paint, 18” Aero wheels, and an all-black interior — normally worth $39,990.

To enter, simply choose how much you want to donate to charity. The chosen cause is the Playing For Change Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that brings music and arts education into schools. The Foundation also provides jobs for talented musicians around the world.

Since it was founded in 2007, Playing For Change has brought the joy of music to over 2,000 kids in 10 countries.

Donate $10 to the cause, and you will receive 100 entries in the giveaway. You can also donate $25 for 250 entries (most popular), $50 for 1000 entries, or $100 for 2000 entries.

100 Entries to Win a 2020 Tesla Model 3 & Donate to Charity – $10 See Deal

