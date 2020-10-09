https://www.theblaze.com/steve-deace/polls

Steve Deace brought the heat with a clear idea of what voters must buy into to believe the current public poll narrative.

According to Deace, voters would have to believe that Democratic nominee Joe Biden is a stronger candidate than Barack Obama was in 2008, and Donald Trump is a weaker incumbent at this stage than George H.W. Bush was in 1992.

“Do you believe that?” Deace asked rhetorically.

He went on to cite the latest Rasmussen poll, the most accurate poll in 2016, predicting that Joe Biden will outperform Franklin D. Roosevelt’s final re-election campaign in 1944. For context, in 1944 FDR was in the middle of winning World War II and was arguably the most most popular president since George Washington.

Moving on to a 2018 tweet, Quinnipiac, a B+ rated poll by FiveThirtyEight, polled Florida Democrats Bill Nelson and Andrew Gillum with a 7-point lead in the midterm elections. Gillum lost to Trump supporter Ron DeSantis, a former congressman, that year.

According to Deace, it is impossible to win a presidential election without winning the state of Florida. The latest Quinnipiac poll has Biden outperforming the margin of victory (+/- 2.491%) in the last seven presidential elections by 400%.

In this clip, Deace cited more polling data and concluded based on the numbers, Trump may lose in the 2020 election, but he will get more of the Republican vote than predicted in the polls. Deace added that he does not buy into any polls because the current public polls’ methodologies are flawed. Watch the video to learn why.

