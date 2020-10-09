https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/520352-cruz-gop-could-face-bloodbath-of-watergate-proportions-on-election-day

Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzAinsley Earhardt defends Chris Wallace after Ted Cruz slam: ‘We love him’ Ted Cruz mocks Al Franken over ‘I Hate Ted Cruz Pint Glass’ GOP vows quick confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court pick amid coronavirus turmoil MORE (R-Texas) on Friday warned Republicans the party could face a “bloodbath” in November if voters aren’t feeling optimistic about the economy and the direction of the pandemic.

Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Cruz said the presidential election is extremely “volatile” and that President Trump Donald John TrumpMcConnell: Coronavirus relief deal unlikely before election Trump falsely claims Green New Deal calls for ‘tiny little windows’ Fox News medical contributor to conduct first Trump on-camera interview since COVID-19 diagnosis MORE could still get reelected by a “big margin” if voters feel like the U.S. is recovering from the pandemic-induced economic shutdown.

But he warned the party could also face landslide losses similar to what happened in 1976, when Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterRail deregulation 40 years ago: Staggering success for consumers today Mellman: What happened after Ginsburg? Biden, Democrats see late opportunity in Texas MORE won the White House in the first election following the Watergate scandal and Richard Nixon’s resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am worried. It’s volatile, it’s highly volatile … if people are going back to work, if they’re optimistic, if they’re positive about the future, we could see a fantastic election — the president getting reelected with a big margin, Republicans winning both Houses of Congress and I think that’s a real possibility,” Cruz said.

“But I also think if on Election Day people are angry and they’ve given up hope and they’re depressed, which is what [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and [Senate Minority Leader Charles] Schumer want them to be, I think it could be a terrible election. I think we could lose the White House and both houses of Congress, that it could be a bloodbath of Watergate proportions.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenCruz: GOP could face ‘bloodbath of Watergate proportions’ on Election Day Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter criticizes Trump using her father’s image in ad Debate moderator deletes tweet asking Scaramucci ‘should I respond to Trump’ after blowback MORE has opened up a 9.7-point lead over Trump in the RealClearPolitics average of polls, his largest lead in months.

Biden has also opened up healthy leads in key battleground states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, and the president is polling weaker than expected in states that weren’t expected to be in play, such as Ohio, Iowa and Georgia.

Republicans are growing worried that Trump could face a big loss on Election Day that costs the party their majority in the Senate. Senate Democrats are raising enormous sums of money and are running strong in states Trump won easily in 2016, including South Carolina, Iowa and Alaska.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

