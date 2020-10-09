https://www.theblaze.com/slightly-offensve/trump-tests-positive-for-covid-19

A lot of people in the media were actually upset to see that President Donald Trump did not die from COVID-19. A few even had a full blown meltdown when our president left the hospital and returned to the White House — and these are the people who are supposed to be in charge of informing the American people?

This week on “Slightly Offens*ve,” BlazeTV host Elijah Schaffer presents his collection of the best media meltdowns over President Trump surviving the coronavirus. Watch the video below:

