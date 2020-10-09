http://thehill.com/rss/syndicator/19110

https://thehill.com/rss/syndicator/19110 en https://thehill.com/homenews/media/520294-trump-ally-faces-widespread-criticism-after-vulgar-tweet-about-harris An ally of President Trump sparked widespread backlash on social media after posting a tweet that used a vulgar insult to attack Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), leading to a number of c… Thu, 08 Oct 2020 23:45:26 +0000 John Bowden 520294 at https://thehill.com https://thehill.com/homenews/media/520201-lincoln-projects-schmidt-fly-on-pences-head-historically-a-mark-of-the-devil Steve Schmidt, a co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, declared that a fly that landed on Vice President Pence during Wednesday night's debate "is always seen as a mark of the devil," drawing mockery on social med… Thu, 08 Oct 2020 16:59:30 +0000 Joe Concha 520201 at https://thehill.com https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/520306-democrats-surge-past-republicans-in-early-voting A surge in absentee ballots cast in states across the country is handing Democrats an early advantage heading into Election Day amid signs that the party's vote-by-mail focus is turning out regular and new voters alike…. Fri, 09 Oct 2020 10:00:52 +0000 Reid Wilson 520306 at https://thehill.com https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/520234-trumps-brilliant-stimulus-ploy-rattles-democrats As much as voters dislike congressional dysfunction, they must surely also hate the giant, pork-packed bills that govern our country. Thu, 08 Oct 2020 19:30:07 +0000 Liz Peek, Opinion Contributor 520234 at https://thehill.com https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/520258-customers-wrote-mask-on-bill-instead-of-tip-after-waitress-asked-them-to A server at a Pennsylvania restaurant on Sunday was treated to the word "mask," in place of a tip written on a receipt after the worker asked customers to put a mask on to adhere to coronavirus restrictions. … Thu, 08 Oct 2020 20:18:49 +0000 Celine Castronuovo 520258 at https://thehill.com https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/520325-michigan-worker-gets-13-stitches-after-slicing-fingers-on-booby A Michigan township employee had his hand sliced open and required 13 stitches after he tried to remove a Trump-Pence 2020 sign that had been booby-trapped with razor blades.An employee with Commerce Township had been… Fri, 09 Oct 2020 12:23:27 +0000 Morgan Gstalter 520325 at https://thehill.com https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/520327-report-barr-says-review-of-russia-investigation-wont-be-ready-before Attorney General William Barr has reportedly told top Republican officials that the Justice Department's report on the origins of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election will not be released… Fri, 09 Oct 2020 12:26:45 +0000 Celine Castronuovo 520327 at https://thehill.com https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/520116-white-house-security-official-reported-to-be-gravely-ill-with-covid A White House security official is reportedly "gravely ill" after contracting COVID-19 in September, … Thu, 08 Oct 2020 01:07:18 +0000 Aris Folley 520116 at https://thehill.com https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/520250-cruz-says-he-raised-concerns-with-trump-over-gorsuch-and-kavanaugh-before Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Thursday that he raised concerns with President Trump in 2017 and 2018 over plans to nominate Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, foreshadowing criticisms that conserv… Fri, 09 Oct 2020 10:00:08 +0000 Alexander Bolton 520250 at https://thehill.com https://thehill.com/homenews/house/520191-pelosi-were-going-to-be-talking-about-25th-amendment Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that Democrats will hold an event on Friday to discuss the 25th Amendment amid concerns over President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis."Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, co… Thu, 08 Oct 2020 16:00:42 +0000 Tal Axelrod 520191 at https://thehill.com

