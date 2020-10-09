https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/09/they-really-think-were-stupid-c-spans-statement-on-steve-scullys-hacking-claim-stirs-up-fresh-round-of-extreme-skepticism/

C-SPAN journo Steve Scully had a tweet to Anthony Scaramucci posted last night for several hours before it was deleted. Scully, who was scheduled to moderate the second presidential debate (that might not happen), claimed that he’d been hacked, and the Commission on Presidential Debates co-chair also said that’s what happened. But all that at this point is based on Scully’s claim.

Meanwhile, C-SPAN came out with their own statement about what’s happened:

The words of the day are now “extreme” and “skepticism”!

Do you really think lying is the way to go here? — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 9, 2020

All they have to say is their guy screwed up and they’re finding a replacement. But that would be capitulating to Trump somehow, so they have to make fools of themselves. And they wonder why nobody trusts them. https://t.co/6i0hbXT2fF — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 9, 2020

And will they follow up with the results of their “investigation”?

C-Span says they are involving authorities? Which authorities and will they be updating on this investigation? https://t.co/iKC8Q2aW5B — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2020

Who are the “authorities?” If he was hacked, this is meddling in a presidential election. FBI needs to handle and Scully needs to immediately issue a sworn statement. https://t.co/xyisrmkpdA — Let’s Start Our Own MAGA CHAZ! (@NolteNC) October 9, 2020

The skepticism couldn’t possibly run deeper:

In a sea of admittedly bad possible explanations, this one is such an outlandish and unlikely one as to require far more than assertion without any evidence. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 9, 2020

So I guess they’ll have to say Anthony’s account was hacked too… Since he responded… 🤣 🤣 🤣. They really do think we’re stupid. — 🇺🇸 Jenni 🇺🇸 (@jennmac415) October 9, 2020

Was the hacker’s name Schmeave Mully? https://t.co/71DIzKn2vj — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 9, 2020

His account was hacked and used to send one incredibly vague and random tweet to Scaramucci that could possibly cast doubt on his ability to moderate the debate and nothing else? https://t.co/bBfWYeBnxg — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 9, 2020

Weird, right?

We look forward to evidence that Scully files a complaint with the FBI, attesting to shenanigans. But he won’t.

As his employer, you should demand same

But you won’t. Enemy of people. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 9, 2020

No one believes this. We aren’t stupid. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 9, 2020

It’s unclear whether the debate will take place, but the last 24 hours have made it abundantly clear that Steve Scully shouldn’t be the moderator. https://t.co/HblUdKOi1q https://t.co/qVlou4mHt3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 9, 2020

I don’t believe a word of this. Scully meant to send a DM and screwed up. https://t.co/FaSf3ySpCD — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 9, 2020

This is a lie, or at best gives the appearance of impropriety.@SteveScully’s toast.https://t.co/VMH7LnfYkk — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) October 9, 2020

How long has he been hacked for? pic.twitter.com/q9Rm6VcIGw — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) October 9, 2020

That’s the best a hacker could do? Really? — Carole Maskin (@justanurse25) October 9, 2020

Just here for ratio because, sadly, you guys and gals deserve this. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 9, 2020

***

Related:

Steve Scully runs for the hills — and faceplants hard — after getting caught apparently coordinating with Anthony Scaramucci [screenshots]

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

