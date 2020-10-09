https://www.outkick.com/titans-bills-bills-chiefs-patriots-broncos-all-rescheduled/

The Tennessee Titans matchup with the Buffalo Bills has officially been moved from Sunday to Tuesday at 6 p.m. Bills-Chiefs in turn has been shifted from Thursday night to Sunday. Patriots/Broncos has also been rescheduled from Sunday to Monday night.

Titans-Bills game scheduled for Sunday is being moved to Tuesday at 6 pm as long as there are no more positive tests with Tennessee, per sources. Bills-Chiefs game being switched from next Thursday to Sunday but goes back it more positive tests in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

The Patriots/Broncos game scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET is being moved to Monday night and will be part of another double-header, per sources. (@MikeKlis 1st on it.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 8, 2020

All types of unfair advantages for teams like the Chiefs getting two extra days rest in their showdown with Buffalo. Sacrifices are being made due to COVID and this new schedule will stir brand new conversations.

COVID delays with 53-man rosters have proven to be an obstacle, but the NFL is finding a way. Of course the caveat to these games happening requires zero positive tests out of these locker rooms.

Major League Baseball struggled the way the NFL is now, but we can expect an industry worth billions to figure it out. Not much practice is getting done prior to these games so we’re expecting some sloppy football. Players would probably tell us they’d rather be rested. Either way, we’re happy to have football back!

As our very own Clay Travis would say: Sorry, CoronaBros.

