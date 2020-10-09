https://www.newsmax.com/politics/trump-coronavirus-covid-rallies/2020/10/09/id/991136/?oRef=mixi

President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday night that his doctor has cleared him, but he expects to be tested Friday to determine if he’s still positive for coronavirus.

“I just saw the doctors today,” Trump told Hannity. “They think I’m in great shape.”

But when Hannity asked Trump if he had taken a test and tested negative, Trump instead talked about “this Regeneron” antibody cocktail and said it will be “delivered to every hospital (where) we have sick people with the COVID, or the China virus, as we call it, and we are going to make people better.”

Trump added that he wants to do a rally “probably in Florida on Saturday night,” and that he “might come back and do one in Pennsylvania the following night, and it’s incredible what’s going on. I feel so good.”

Hannity asked him again if he had had a test since his diagnosis last week, and Trump responded that “what we’re doing is probably the test will be tomorrow.”

“The actual test, because there’s no reason to test all the time, but they found very little infection or virus, if any. I don’t know if they found any, I didn’t go into it greatly with the doctors.”

The president coughed and cleared his throat at least twice during the interview, but said his doctors are “amazed at how quickly” he is recovering.

“I saw so many doctors looking over me,” he told Hannity. “I think I’m the most analyzed human being in the world right now.”

Meanwhile, the president struck out at Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, after the former vice president wouldn’t say in a campaign stop in Phoenix that would wait until after the election to comment on his position on adding more seats to the Supreme Court.

He also reiterated his position that he is “not interested” in taking part in a virtual debate with Biden on Oct. 15, and spoke out again about mailed-in ballots.

“How many are fraudulent? Are they being thrown away? Are they being sold? Are they being harvested? It’s a terrible thing, Sean,” Trump said. “Despite that, I think we’re going to have a tremendous victory.”

