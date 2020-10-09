https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/520400-trump-calls-into-rush-limbaughs-show-for-two-hours

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden campaign raises over M on day of VP debate Trump chastises Whitmer for calling him ‘complicit’ in extremism associated with kidnapping scheme Trump says he hopes to hold rally Saturday despite recent COVID-19 diagnosis MORE on Friday called into Rush Limbaugh‘s talk radio show for two hours, during which the president levied familiar complaints about the media and Democrats and took yet another position on stimulus talks.

The president had no public events on his schedule on Friday as he remains at the White House recovering from COVID-19. The Trump campaign had billed his call with Limbaugh as the “largest radio rally in history,” but it was little more than a conversation between the two men about many of the same topics Trump covered in two interviews with Fox networks a day earlier.

Trump, who is one week removed from testing positive for COVID-19, said he was feeling much better. Limbaugh pointed to his endurance on the call as a sign the president was on the mend, though Trump was audibly raspy and had to clear his throat a night earlier during a call with Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump says he hopes to hold rally Saturday despite recent COVID-19 diagnosis Judge orders Twitter to reveal identity behind account that started Seth Rich conspiracy Fox News Media signs three-book deal with HarperCollins in launch of publishing platform MORE of Fox News.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president repeatedly referred to an antibody cocktail he received from the company Regeneron as a “cure” for the novel coronavirus. No cure yet exists for the virus, and the Regeneron product is not widely available to the public.

Trump lobbed another curveball into ongoing discussions about a possible economic aid package amid the pandemic, telling Limbaugh he would like to see a dollar figure larger than either party has proposed.

“I’m telling you something I don’t tell anybody else, because maybe it helps or maybe it hurts negotiations,” Trump said. “I would like to see a bigger package.”

The president earlier this week said he directed officials to halt negotiations over a stimulus deal, only to increase the administration’s offer earlier Friday.

And the president again argued that Black Lives Matter is a “racist” and “Marxist” group, his latest diatribe against the organization amid months of protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a term that sows division between Blacks and whites and everybody else, and it’s a very bad term for Blacks,” he said.

Trump and Limbaugh spent a large portion of the interview complaining about the media. Trump attacked Fox News as a whole, complaining that the network was less favorable to him than it was four years ago and at one point blaming former Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanPence-Harris debate draws more than 50M viewers, up 26 percent from 2016 The Memo: Team Trump looks to Pence to steady ship in VP debate Biden’s debate game plan? Keep cool and win MORE (R-Wis.), who is on the board of Fox’s parent company, for the shift.

The president lashed out at LeBron James, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceTrump campaign adviser alleges Biden using COVID-19 as excuse to not show up for next presidential debates Ainsley Earhardt defends Chris Wallace after Ted Cruz slam: ‘We love him’ Susan Page bats down criticism after VP debate: ‘I felt good about how it went’ MORE, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden campaign raises over M on day of VP debate Deadline accidentally publishes story about Pence being diagnosed with COVID-19 Companies distance from pro-Trump commentator after vulgar Harris tweet MORE and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money: Trump says talks on COVID-19 aid are now ‘working out’ | Pelosi shoots down piecemeal approach | Democrats raise questions about Trump tax audits Trump retweets reporter saying 25th Amendment is not equivalent to a ‘coup’ Trump responds to Pelosi bringing up 25th Amendment: ‘Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation’ MORE (D-Calif.). For a second consecutive day, he swiped at Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrHillicon Valley: Facebook removes accounts tied to pro-Trump student group | Nearly 6 in 10 Americans say Trump spreading disinformation: poll | Judge orders Twitter to reveal identity behind account that started Seth Rich Conspiracy Justice Department rolls out report detailing cryptocurrency security threats Hundreds of attorneys and judges offer to support any Trump official opposing ‘political misuse of the DOJ’ MORE, this time over reports that a final report on the origins of the Russia investigation is not expected until after Election Day.

“I’d be surprised and I’d be very disappointed,” Trump said of that prospect. “I’ll probably be disappointed. Because this stuff should’ve come out a year ago anyway.”

The president a day earlier targeted Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoTrump’s new Iran sanctions raise alarm over humanitarian access Trump swipes at Barr, Pompeo, Wray in return to Russia investigation, Clinton emails Kardashian West uses star power to pressure US on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict MORE as he called for prominent Democrats, including former President Obama and Obama’s vice president, now-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign raises over M on day of VP debate Experts predict record election turnout as more than 6.6 million ballots cast in early voting tally Trump-appointed global media chief sued over allegations of pro-Trump agenda MORE, to be indicted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Limbaugh and Trump have long shared a mutual admiration. The president awarded the controversial radio show host the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this year during his State of the Union address, and Limbaugh was effusive in his praise of Trump on Friday, calling his election “providential.”

The radio host did at one point offer some blunt talk for Trump, telling the president he “did kind of bail” Biden out during last week’s presidential debate “by the way when he started to fade and you kept talking at him.”

As Trump neared the two-hour mark, it was Limbaugh who moved to wrap up the call.

“I know you’ve got a jam-packed day left on your schedule,” Limbaugh said.

“To be with you two hours, you have no idea. It’s a great honor,” Trump said. The president still seemed to be speaking as Limbaugh’s show transitioned into a commercial.

The president is scheduled to appear on Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonFox News Media signs three-book deal with HarperCollins in launch of publishing platform Fox News tops broadcast networks for first time in 3rd quarter Will Chis Wallace’s debate topics favor Biden over Trump? MORE‘s show on Fox News, where he will sit for what is being billed as a medical evaluation and interview with contributor Marc Siegel. That appearance is not expected to be live, however.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

