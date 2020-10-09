https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/nearly-50000-incorrect-absentee-ballots-sent-franklin-county-ohio-stopthesteal/

Nearly 50,000 incorrect absentee ballots were sent out in Franklin County, Ohio, according to elections officials.

An unknown person reportedly “accidentally” changed the setting on a device that puts the absentee ballots into envelopes, causing 50,000 incorrect ballots to be sent out.

President Trump responded to the news: “Out of control. A Rigged Election!”

Breaking News: 50,000 OHIO VOTERS getting WRONG ABSENTEE BALLOTS. Out of control. A Rigged Election!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

Fox News reported:

Nearly 50,000 voters in Franklin County — Ohio’s most populous county — received incorrect absentee ballots in the mail, elections officials said Friday, revealing a major glitch that appeared to affect one in five ballots the county had sent so far. Officials promised to have new ballots mailed within three days to the 49,669 voters who received the wrong ones. “We want to make it clear that every voter who received an inaccurate ballot will receive a corrected ballot,” the board said in a news release, according to the Columbus Dispatch. A list of voters who got the wrong ballot will be posted on the Franklin County Board of Elections website. Voters affected can wait for their new ballot or show up at the county board of elections during early voting hours to cast an in-person absentee ballot. “No vote will be counted twice. Every voter will receive an accurate ballot and that ballot will be counted,” county Elections Director Ed Leonard said. If a voter sends in both the replacement ballot and the original faulty ballot, only the replacement will be counted. If a voter only sends the original ballot, only their votes in races they were eligible to vote for will be counted. The chaos ensued after an unknown person changed the setting on a device that stuffs absentee ballots into envelopes. The mistake, which occurred Saturday afternoon, is thought to be an accident.

Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office wants answers after a so-called accident affected one in five ballots in Ohio’s most populous county.

Frank LaRose is also battling another Democrat plot to steal the election.

Federal Judge Dan Aaron Polster, a Clinton appointee on Thursday struck down Frank LaRose’s order which prohibited ballot drop boxes.

Judge Polster said in his ruling that the current protocols “disenfranchises minorities.”

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will appeal the decision, spokeswoman Maggie Sheehan said.

“Voting has begun, and Ohio’s elections are safe, secure, and accessible,” she said. “The place to make changes in how we run our elections is the Statehouse, not the courthouse.”

