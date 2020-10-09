https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-rush-limbaugh-iran-nuclear-deal/2020/10/09/id/991275

President Donald Trump told radio host Rush Limbaugh that Iran knows not to“f–k around” with the United States.

Trump made the comments during a two-hour “virtual rally,” which was essentially a Q&A radio interview.

Some radio stations that air Limbaugh’s show in syndication censored Trump’s profanity.

“Iran knows that and they’ve been put on notice: If you f–k around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before,” Trump said.

Trump said he would be able to hammer out a new nuclear deal with Iran if he’s reelected.

“If I win, we’ll have a great deal with Iran within one month,” Trump said.

“I hate to say it on an important show like this, but I’ll say it, you don’t see the terror the way you used to see the terror. And they know if they do anything against us, they’ll pay 1,000-fold.”

In 2018, Trump pulled the nuclear deal with Iran signed by former President Barack Obama. Trump also increased sanctions because the United States hadn’t punished Iran enough for its nuclear program.

Earlier this year, Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq, and said he got rid of a “terrorist” leader.

