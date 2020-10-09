https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/trump-joins-limbaughs-radio-rally-warn-americas-enemies-not-mess-u-s/

President Trump has had a few things on his mind lately.

He spent a couple days in the hospital with the coronavirus that shut down the economy as it was booming and has been under constant attack from Democrats since even before he was elected, surviving a special counsel probe of debunked Russia collusion claims and a failed impeachment effort to remove him from office.

Then there are the riots in the wake of George Floyd’s death fomented by Marxists activists who want to fundamentally change America.

But he hasn’t forgotten about the nation’s external enemies, such as Iran.

TRENDING: Biden campaign rejects Trump campaign’s proposal to salvage remaining debates in-person

In a two-hour, commercial-free visit with Rush Limbaugh on his radio show Friday, the president bluntly warned of severe consequences for Iran and any other nation that opposes the U.S.

“If you f— around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before,” the president said.

It was billed as the largest virtual rally ever.

Iran has stepped up his threats since Trump ordered the killing of the Islamic regime’s terrorist leader Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a strike at Baghdad Airport.

Soleimani was responsible for attacks that cost hundreds of American lives.

Previous U.S. administrations didn’t touch Soleimani for fear of reprisal by Iran.

Iran’s response to Trump last January was a weak barrage of missiles that did not kill any troops. Iran mistakenly shot down a passenger jet over Tehran, killing 176 passengers and crew.

Trump addressed his own COVID-19 diagnosis, saying he’s fully recovered and is not taking any further medications.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted the president’s physicians had cleared him to resume public engagements as early as Saturday.

The Hill reported the president credited a drug combination called Regeneron for his recovery from COVID-19, saying it made him feel better almost immediately.

He also said he would like to see a coronavirus stimulation package bigger than even the Democrats’ $2.4 billion plan.

And he called Black Lives Matter a “racist” and “Marxist” group.

He criticized the media, which have attacked him throughout his White House tenure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

