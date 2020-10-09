https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-on-rush-iran-knows-if-they-f-around-with-us-usa-will-do-things-never-done-before/

AMERICA RESPONDS: US Airstrike Kills Iranian General, Other Military Officials at Baghdad Airport

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.03.20

The United States launched an airstrike Thursday evening that resulted in the death of an Iranian general and other military officials at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, according to Fox News.

“The Pentagon confirmed Thursday evening that Trump had ordered the attack that killed Soleimani and other military officials at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq. Iran’s top ‘shadow commander’ was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more, the State Department said,” reports Fox.

“I think the Iranian leadership understands President Trump will take action. … We made very clear that these responses would be swift and decisive. We have now demonstrated that. I hope the Iranian leadership will see that and see American resolve and that their decision will be to de-escalate and take actions consistent with what normal nations do. In the event that they do not and they go in the other direction, I know that President Trump and the entire United States government is prepared to respond appropriately,” said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“He’s got hundreds of American lives and blood on his hands. What was sitting before us was his travels throughout the region, his efforts to make a significant strike against Americans. There would have been many Muslims killed as well, Iraqis and people in other countries. It was a strike that was aimed at disrupting that plot, disrupting further aggression and we hope, setting the conditions for de-escalation as well,” he added.

