https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-plans-in-person-event-at-white-house-on-saturday-rally-in-florida-on-monday_3533312.html

President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend a White House event on Saturday and will hold a campaign rally in Florida on Monday.

According to an invitation obtained by ABC News, the president will hold an event titled “Remarks to Peaceful Protesters for Law & Order” on Saturday, with the gates to open at 10:30 a.m.

This marks his first in-person event since he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 last week in the early hours of Oct. 2.

The president will also hold a Make America Great Again rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, on Monday at 7 p.m.

The news come as organizers have canceled the second presidential debate that was scheduled for Oct. 15, citing concerns over Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday during a virtual appearance on “Fox & Friends” that Trump won’t resume campaign events until it’s clear that he’s not able to transmit the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. The CCP virus, which emerged from Wuhan, China, late last year, causes the disease COVID-19.

On Wednesday, White House physician Dr. Sean P. Conley said that the president’s immune system has developed antibodies against the CCP virus.

Conley on Thursday gave the president the all clear to return to public engagements on the weekend. “I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements” on Saturday, Conley said. That same day, Trump announced that he was feeling well after being treated for COVID-19 and that he was ready to resume campaign rallies.

Conley added that Trump’s physical condition has “remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness” since his return home from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday.

Jack Phillips and Melanie Sun contributed to this report.

