President Donald Trump said Thursday night that he might hold a campaign rally in the key battleground state of Florida on Oct. 10, after he was given the all clear by his physician to return to public engagements this weekend.

In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, the president said that “if we have enough time to put it together,” a campaign rally in the state may go ahead. He also said he might hold a campaign rally the following night in Pennsylvania.

The Epoch Times has contacted the Trump campaign for comment.

Trump’s remarks came shortly after White House physician Dr. Sean P. Conley said in a daily health update, released with the president’s permission, that Trump’s physical condition has “remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness” since he returned home from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday.

Trump, 74, was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, last week on Oct. 1 after senior aide Hope Hicks tested positive.

The president was scheduled to hold a campaign event in Florida on Oct. 2, but it was canceled due to his COVID-19 diagnosis. The Trump campaign also canceled four other rallies.

Conley said that the experimental antibody cocktail treatment from Regeneron that Trump received for his recovery did not have any adverse effects on his health. Trump was able to obtain the treatment through a “compassionate use” exemption.

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Oct. 4, 2020. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

The White House physician said that he fully anticipates the president’s “safe return to public engagements” on Saturday, which will be 10 days since the president’s diagnosis.

Trump has now completed his course of therapy for COVID-19, as prescribed by his team of physicians, Conley said. On Oct. 7, he said that Trump’s immune system has developed CCP virus antibodies.

Trump, who is eager to return to the campaign trail, says he is expecting to take another COVID-19 test on Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative multiple times for COVID-19, is scheduled to be in Florida on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, Pence is set to appear as a guest for a “Latinos for Trump” event at Central Christian University in Orange County. He will later attend a “Make America Great Again” rally at The Villages.

On Friday, Trump will be hosting a virtual rally on conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh’s show.

“I’m thrilled to announce that our commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history,” Limbaugh said on his show Thursday afternoon. “It will be special, and I am really looking forward to it.”

Melanie Sun and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

