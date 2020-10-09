https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/09/trump-told-rush-limbaugh-he-warned-iran-not-to-fk-around-with-us-and-ben-rhodes-should-have-sat-this-one-out/

President Trump was on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show for two full hours today, and in reference to Iran, the president said this on the air:

Here’s the video/audio:

BEASTMODE: Trump had a message for the Iranian regime on the Rush Limbaugh Show, and he didn’t mince words.https://t.co/jCbW0vYGJ4 pic.twitter.com/oHrfsQCktT — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 9, 2020

Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes then added this:

Reminds me of something Obama used to say: if you always have to tell people how tough you are, you probably aren’t. https://t.co/CMxKsjbXYO — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 9, 2020

Hey, why talk tough when you can just send pallets of cash and make nuclear deals?

Soleimani disagrees. 🤷‍♀️ — Pamela Sue (@PamelaS49806175) October 9, 2020

Soleimani’s unavailable for comment, and it isn’t because of talk. As usual, Rhodes should have sat this one out:

Reminds me about the rise of ISIS and Obama’s Red Line that Assad and Russia walked right over. — Chaos Actual (@actual_chaos) October 9, 2020

Sending $1.8B in cash to the #1 sponsor of terrorism doesn’t make you tough. It makes you an indirect funder of terrorism. — Dan (@DanFined) October 9, 2020

Oh really, so did Obama ever figure out whose ass to kick? — Blue Lives Matter (@Paine_1776) October 9, 2020

Obama never impressed us a tough.

Same for you.https://t.co/xxslNKsWhx — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 9, 2020

Rhodes’ level of self-unawareness remains high.

