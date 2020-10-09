https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/trump-warns-biden-targeted-pelosis-plan-watch-presidents-fitness/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California and one of the harshest critics of President Trump, on Friday announced a campaign to create a commission to evaluate a president’s ability to perform the duties of his office, and if necessary, to work to have the vice president step in as acting president.

But she claims none of the campaign is aimed at President Trump, with whom she has disagreed on virtually every issue since before he was elected.

In fact, she tried to publicly denigrate him by – on camera in front of millions of people – ripping up his last State of the Union address.

But given her statement her plan is not about Trump, she and president finally have agreed.

Because Trump said it’s all about Joe Biden.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is looking at the 25th Amendment in order to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris,” Trump said on social media. “The Dems want that to happen fast because Sleepy Joe is out of it!!!”

Crazy Nancy Pelosi is looking at the 25th Amendment in order to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris. The Dems want that to happen fast because Sleepy Joe is out of it!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

Biden has been a frequent victim of verbal gaffes, stumbles and bumbling in recent weeks and months, sometimes even losing his train of thought and simply dropping the end of a sentence. He’s been shown to be using teleprompters even for one-on-one interviews.

And while the results of the November 3 election won’t be known for probably several days after, the White House also pointed to Pelosi’s own stumble.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany pointed out that perhaps such monitoring should be arranged for Pelosi:

The only one who needs the 25th Amendment is Nancy Pelosi herself. “Good Morning, Sunday Morning,” she bizarrely blurts out after suggesting impeaching President @realDonaldTrump for exercising his Art. II, Sec. II power! Stop projecting, Nancy! ⬇️pic.twitter.com/QXBVhKqwLd — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 9, 2020

Pelosi announced the plan that would create a congressionally appointed committee that would be able to order the president to take a physical exam and would recommend on his or her fitness.

The Washington Examiner said Pelosi claimed it was “intended to outline a plan to oversee future presidents and ensure continuity under the 25th Amendment.”

She said, “This is not about President Trump. He will face the judgment of the voters. But he shows the need for us to have a process for future presidents.”

The specifics include a 17-member committee of doctors and others to decide a course of action if “the president becomes physically or mentally incapacitated,” the report said.

Pelosi’s idea first came up in 2017 when Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland and staunch critic of the president, came up with the idea.

But, the report noted, “The measure stands little chance of becoming law during this Congress because the GOP-led Senate will ignore it.”

Pelosi claimed her motives are not political, even though her party previously failed in an impeach-and-remove campaign against President Trump, and failed in its campaign of now-debunked allegations of Russia collusion during 2016.

This campaign, then, is being launched only a few weeks before the November 3 election, and even as voters already are casting early ballots in some states.

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president to temporarily become acting president should the president actually be incapacitated, but that has no chance of succeeding if Pelosi were to pursue it because it would require the active endorsement of Vice President Mike Pence.

Pelosi said, “We would like to have it in place for future presidents. It’s not about the election at all. The timing is for now because people want to know based on a medical decision with the full involvement of the vice president of the United States.”

Fox reported Pelosi, who frequently has challenged the president’s decisions on a number of grounds, most recently has suggested the medications he was given for his COVID-19 diagnosis may have affected his decision-making.

The Chicago Tribune pointed out that the introduction was being “dismissed as a stunt” by the president’s allies.

“Absolutely absurd,” said Senate Majority Leader McConnell during an appearance in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

The 25th Amendment says: “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

The amendment’s use allegedly was discussed early in the Trump administration by several senior officials.

Judicial Watch has sued the government to gain access to documentation regarding claims that then-Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein offered to wear a wire to record his conversations with the president.

He later said he was joking.

